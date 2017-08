Home Coming Concert Botswana will kick-start the weekend with ‘O e batla kae’ single launch at Chez Nicolas on Friday.

Da Mogul SA will perform alongside Kuchi, Easy B, Scratch, Strictly House Bound and Bakito.

The single is incredibly popular with the younger generation and has received massive airplay from the radio stations and nightclubs.

Patrons will part with P100 for a night to remember.