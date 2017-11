Francistown star musicians will bring the roof down at Chedu Choga hall on 24th November.

A star studded line-up of Mc Maswe, Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa, Maghebula, Beauty Queens, Madala, KellyJess and Ras T will perform at a show dubbed ‘Mabogo Dinku’.

The show is brought by Department of Building and Engineering Services and P30 gets you in.