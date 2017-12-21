Cheating girlfriend falls off a BDF apartment

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was this morning allegedly pushed from the balcony of a Botswana Defence Force (BDF) apartment after her soldier boyfriend found her sleeping with his junior.

The 23-year-old woman of Topisi village who sneaked away with a new lover at Trekkers Night Club last night is alleged to have fallen off the building in a violent confrontation after her Lance Corporal boyfriend found her sleeping with his rival, a BDF Private.

According to a neighbour, the girl went to Trekers night club with her Lance Corporal boyfriend and was later seen sneaking away with the Private in the wee hours of the morning.

“This morning the boyfriend went to the Private’s flat and he was surprised to find his girlfriend sleeping with his junior. A heated argument then ensued before the girlfriend fell from the flat. The boyfriend then claimed that she jumped over when she heard him knocking. Fortunately the girl is alive and she has confirmed that she was pushed,” he said.

When contacted for a comment, Mogoditshane Police Station Commander Agreement Mapeu, confirmed the incident and said they are still investigating the matter.