Charma Gal will be kicking off her tour, dubbed, ‘Ke ya Mmokolodi, Gona le Auty e ngwee yaana,’ next weekend at Tsabong Show Grounds.

Having given her supporters a taste of what to expect at her album pre-party launch held over Easter, Charma Gal is expected to lift the bar through her live band.

Supporting her will be Johny Mokhali, Wizards, Stream Jazz Band, La Timmy, Guyvos, Jivemore and MC Sporo.

Gates open at 1400hrs and admission is P100.