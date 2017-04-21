Charma Gal’s album launch

Billed as one of the highlights of the Easter holidays, Charma Gal’s Album Pre-Party Launch failed to live up to expectations.

The hyped-up show, which was held on Friday at Duma FM Grounds, attracted an embarrassingly small crowd.

The poor attendance could be attributed to a number of reasons, which Big Weekend reviews below.

The Mascom Horse Race: the race, which took place on Saturday, has become incredibly popular and is now considered the premier event in the Easter calendar.

It was unwise of Charma Gal to try and compete against it.

Instead she could have cashed in on the race’s popularity by holding her show in Maun.

With the impressive line up organisers managed to gather, they were sure to make a killing.

The Venue: Duma FM Grounds is a bit far from the city.

Truth be told, Charma Gal’s supporters cannot afford transport to go there.

The least organisers could have done was to book combis to transport fans from Gaborone to the venue and back at no charge.

Other than this oversight, Leshman Holdings should be commended for ensuring there was adequate security, as well as the high-quality of the sound and stage.

The live band also brought a different Charma Gal, though her performance was strangely subdued and not quite up to the lofty high standards fans have come to expect.