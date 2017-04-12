Charma Gal talks fund raising album launch event

This Friday all roads lead to the Duma FM grounds where Mosakaso singer Charma Gal will host her “keya Mokolodi” album launch pre-party.

The album title track recently “broke” the internet after it was leaked and Charma expects the album to do just that.

She features Zimbabwean icons Jah Praizah and Oliver Mtukudzi on the album and announced that the album will be available in stores this week.

“Most songs are centered around women, I was just being creative and as you listen to the songs, you can picture the man I am talking about,” she says.

Charma Gal believes the album will outperform her Sekuta saga Charma Gal album on the market.

In an interview with The Voice, Charma Gal says after the pre-party, she will be going on a countrywide tour which will see her perform in Francistown, Maun and Gantsi amongst others.

Commenting on her former group in which she was the lead singer, Charma gal says she has not ruled out the possibility of a reunion. She says she will only do so if the group, Culture Spears can ‘act’ more professionally.

“They just need to get management; you cannot be the bouncer, lead singer, treasurer and manager at the same time.

You just cannot do that, as long as the group can get proper management I would be more than willing depending on the offer they put on the table,” she said.