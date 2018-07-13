Charma Gal on tour

The Queen of Mosakaso, Charma Gal starts her much-anticipated tour tonight with a show at Club Ozone in Mahalapye.

She will share the stage with Franco, Mahempe, Mlesho, Figos and her former group, Culture Spears.

On the decks will be DJ Kitz, Sporo and Truu.

Patrons will have to part with P50 at the entrance gates.

The entertainment continues the following day at Lerala Junior School where there will be a charity show.

This time the ‘Mokolodi’ hit-maker will be joined by Culture Spears, Mlesho, Mahempe, Figos, Naisiboi, Mmemo, DJ Mustapha, Kitz and Sporo.

Gates open at 2000hrs and the pass is P50 once again.