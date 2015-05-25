Charma Gal hangs dirty linen in divorce papers

Velvet voiced Charma Gal aka Magdeline Lesolebe-Mogwe could be commanding a lot of respect from entertainment lovers across the region.
She is a rock star kind of a singer with a wide following in the country and beyond the borders of Botswana.
The talented Charma Gal is also reputed for her extra-ordinary performances in the country and across Africa.
But she does not command any reputation in her marital paradise. Charma Gal is not treated as a charming one in her marriage.
Guess Charma Gal and her husband Kabelo Mogwe really do not belong together.
Charma Gal has decided to wash the celebrity couple’s dirty linen in divorce papers leaked to The Voice early this week.
In the divorce papers which have since been filed in the Francistown High Court for divorce proceedings to be instituted, Charma Gal described how her 3-year marriage has been a living hell in graphic details.
Charma Gal and Kabelo were married to each other out of community of property befire the District Commissioner at Tlokweng village on December 3 2011.
In her filing arguments, Charma Gal is praying for decree nisi for divorce, division of estate, costs of suit and/or alternative relief.
According to court papers, the marriage between the parties has broken down irretrievably in that the defendant (Kabelo Mogwe) has behaved in a manner that the plaintiff (Charma Gal) cannot reasonably be expected to continue living with him.
Charma Gal charged that Kabelo has no respect for her in that he uses insulting and derogatory language towards the Matebele hit maker.
She accused Kabelo of persistently referring her as an old woman who cannot conceive.
The couple has not sired a child together.
“The plaintiff has had three miscarriages since the parties were married with the strain between the parties being a contributory factor to such miscarriages,” reads part of the filing affidavit.
It is also argued that Kabelo displays behavior which makes the plaintiff fearful for her safety.
Further arguments suggest that Kabelo went on to the extent of secretly obtaining a sim-card and used it for the past three years to send inappropriate text messages to Charma Gal accusing her of having sexual relations with other men.
The persistent arguments between the parties have emotionally affected Charma Gal to an extent that in one instances, she attempted to commit suicide by overdosing tablets.
In another instance, Charma argued in her filed affidavit that she attempted to burn down their matrimonial home at Boseja ward in Mogoditshane due to high stress levels caused by the complete breakdown in communication between the parties.
