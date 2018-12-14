Charma gal finds love

Local songbird and award winning Mosakaso star, Charma Gal has a new lothario in her life, or so Shaya has been told.

The new man, who works for Debswana mine in Orapa, is apparently head over hills with his superstar catch.

The affair started sometime mid this year and is growing stronger by the day, sources close to her camp have revealed.

Shaya will be keeping a close eye on this relationship, we may be hearing wedding bells soon!

Shaya wishes you the best of luck my Gal, you deserve happiness after all you’ve been through – and to my man from Debswana, you have found a true Botswana diamond, treat her well!