Charma Gal drops latest album

Charma Gal has released her latest offering dubbed ‘Lekgamu la Bana’.

The award winning songbird excitedly announced the album release last week at a packed press briefing. “I am truly humbled by the support that I have received from Batswana over the years. I do not take it for granted,” she said and added that her followers have been anxiously waiting for the new release.

“They have been saying they cannot fully start the festive season without a Charma Gal song, so we gathered here today to announce just that, the album is finally here,” she said.

Asked if she feels her latest offering will top the charts, Charma Gal said: “I do not think I have regressed with my albums. Of course the album Sekuta saga Charma Gal did wonders but so did ‘Ke ya Mmokolodi’. The sound and the energy is still the same. I am still the same Charma Gal that Batswana know. Well, now I am single but the music remains the same.”

The eight track album will officially be launched on November 24th at the UB indoor sports arena.

Some of the performances on the night will include her former band mates Culture Spears, Dramaboi, Franco, Dj Archi Junior, Mlesho as well as MMP family.

Tickets will be on sale for P 150 at all Liqourama bottle stores.