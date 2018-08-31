Charma Gal collaborates with SA superstar Master KG

‘Mokolodi’ hit-maker set to release six-track album

As the summer season kicks in, local singer songwriter Charma Gal has exclusively told Voice Entertainment she is hard at work putting the finishing touches on a new album.

The ‘Mokolodi’ hit-maker revealed she expects the six-track offering to be ready for release in ‘a few weeks time’ but is still to decide the album’s name.

The news follows Charma Gal’s exciting, red-hot recent collaboration with South Africa’s man of the moment, Master KG.

The soothing slow-tempo single, ‘Ntsalele Le Ngwana’ debuted on radio last Friday and had received over 24, 000 views within its first five days of release on YouTube.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, Charma Gal explained it was the South African artist, famous for his mega hit ‘Tshwarelela Pelo Yaka’, who got in touch with her to suggest the partnership.

“His team reached out to me and asked that we work on a song together. We went to the studio and the combination worked. I am so excited about the song and I hope Batswana and South Africans will be too,” said the Mosakaso music-maker.

Charma Gal, who has arguably remained one of the most sought after female artists and is a multi Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) award winner, is optimistic her latest offering will sky rocket just like her previous work.