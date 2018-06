Charma Gal and Culture Spears team up in Kanye

Having frequently performed together in recent times, Charma Gal’s ‘reunion’ with Culture Spears continues this Friday, with the two set to perform in tandem at the Desert Race Festival.

Dubbed, ‘En route whistle festival’ courtesy of Hashtag entertainment in Kanye, the show will also feature Lex Bee and Crespo.

Tickets for the festival are selling at P40 in advance, P50 at the gate before 12 midnight and P100 after.