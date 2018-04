All roads in Jwaneng Town will lead to Debswana club where Charma Gal will share the stage with her former band, Culture Spears tonight (Friday).

The Jwaneng fiesta which is brought by Davebouy Entertainment will also have La Timmy, Mlesho, Alberto Musica, Chris, Clause, Mabb Dee, DJ Spice, Enigma and Mc Larva.

Doors open at 1900hrs and tickets are going for P70 for one and P120 for two people.