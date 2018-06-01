Charma at Donga barracks

Local kwasa queen Charma Gal will set the stage on fire this Friday at Donna BDF Barracks.

The BDF in Concert show will also feature Culture Spears, Madala vs KellyJess, DJ Kitdz and MC Sporo.

This will be the first Culture Spears re-union in Francistown since Charma Gal and current band leader Kabelo Mogwe’s public break-up.

Indications are that another former member Thembeni Ramosetheng will also join the group.

Ramozara as he’s popularly known posted on his Facebook wall that he’s readying himself for the show.

Entry is P50.