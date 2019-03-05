Charges withdrawn against seven in Thapane case

The State, last week withdrew charges against seven accused persons in the late Solomon Thapane’s case which was before Regional Magistrate Masilo Mathaka in Gaborone.

The accused persons Letlhogonolo Makgane, Billy Molefe, Motlalepula Molefe, Bhekimpilo Moyo, Jerico Murima, Ketshepile Sharon Lempehu and Pula Joseph were mentioned in the theft of over P3.9 million belonging to the late Thapane.

The seven were allegedly working jointly with Thapane’s gardener, Bhekizwe Nkomazana who is the main accused, facing 10 counts.

Nkomazana is facing charges of Obtaining by false pretenses, hindering burial of a dead body, giving false information to a person employed in the public service and official corruption among others.

Nkomazana and Jerico Murima allegedly bribed Othusitse Seoke a Senior Registration Assistant at Civil and National Registration Office with P12 000 in order for him to issues a Botswana birth certificate to Nkomazana using the names of Khaya Bheki Mazibuku.

Seoke has been charged with official corruption for receiving the money on personal account and unlawfully issuing a Botswana birth certificate to a Zimbabwean National.

Nkomazana’s girlfriend, Lempehu allegedly masqueraded as Thapane’s daughter with power of attorney and acting jointly with Nkomazana.

She allegedly signed the papers to allow the body of Thapane who died at an old age home in South Africa to cross the border.

The lawyer Moyo and the banker at Stanbic Bank Koketso together with Nkomazana, on or about 19th September 2017 near Moyo Legal Practice in Gaborone, acting together and in concert with the intent to defraud, allegedly obtained the sum of P700 000 from National Amalgamated Local Government and Central Government and Parastatal Workers Union. The two were charged with obtaining by false pretences.

The accused are said to have forged a certificate and title deed of the late Thapane’s ploughing field and sold it to the union.

The farm was to be sold for P2.2 million and the union paid a P700 000.00 deposit.

The change of ownership was done at a time when Thapane was dead, the court heard.

On another count Nkomazana, lawyer Letlhogonolo Makgane, an office manager at Cable Engineering, Mooketsi Molefe and Motlalepula Molefe, a conveyance secretary at Ramalepa Attorneys, allegedly acted together in concert, with the intent to defraud, obtained the sum of P3.5 million from Leonisa Investments, by falsely pretending that they had been lawfully authorised to sell a house belonging to Thapane.

Nkomazana, Daniel Gasefiwe, Keothupile Keothupile, Levy Mosweu, Tebogo Edwin Koketso and Othusitse Seoke will be back in court on the 15th of March for the setting of a trial date.