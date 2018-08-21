Charge my wife, not me- Minister Ngaka

LETLHAKENG MP SHIFTS CIVIL SUIT TO HIS DC WIFE

The Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, Ngaka Ngaka was this week dragged to court for a P9 375.00 debt.

In a civil suit before Sesung customary court in the Kweneng district, the minister’s aggrieved former campaign manager and employee, Tshekiso Molathiwa, has accused Ngaka who is also the Member of Parliament for Letlhakeng/ Takatokwane of owing him for work done in 2015.

Ngaka has however shifted the blame to his wife Boingotlo Ngaka.

Addressing the presiding chief, Kgosi Norman Bakwena on Monday, Ngaka said, “I was told that the case will this morning be dismissed and my wife will be cited as the respondent instead of me, hence I have not brought along any witness to support my case.”

However Molathiwa insisted that it was Ngaka who owed him.

He said, “I campaigned for Ngaka during the 2014 general election season. After his victory I kept running errands for him at home. The following ploughing season he hired me and Jerry Maikano to use his two tractors to plough for his in-laws and farmers in our area.”

Molathiwa contends that the amount of work he did should have earned them around P9 375.00 each, but instead, Ngaka offered to pay them P1 500.00. each.

While Maikano accepted the P1500.00 “out of desperation and hunger pangs” Molathiwa said he refused to take the money.

“I felt cheated and used, so I refused to take the money and demanded the full pay. As it is I suffered skin problems because we touched poisoned seeds without any form of protection,” he added.

It is his contention that, Ngaka has refused to pay him despite his various pleas. “Even when I was hospitalised with skin problem, he never checked on me,” he said

Corroborating Molathiwa’s case, Maikano said it was Ngaka who hired them, not his wife and theirs was a verbal agreement without a written down contract.

“I took the P1 500.00 because I was too hungry to turn it down,” stated Maikano.

Nonetheless, Ngaka stuck to his guns and argued that the duo worked for his wife, not him.

“It is my wife they worked with. I had nothing to do with their contracts and if they want to litigate against me, they stand to lose their case,” Ngaka stated in a separate interview.

He further accused his detractors of trying to use the case as political ammunition to disqualify him ahead of the party primary elections, following last week’s postponement of the same.

The matter has been postponed to next month to allow Ngaka to call in his witnesses.

Ngaka is not new to controversy as in 2014 he faced charges of assault after beating his wife in public, breaking her knee.