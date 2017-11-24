Change your look

Sometimes it is tough being a celebrity; they’re always under pressure to look good, especially when out in public.

On Saturday at the UB40 festival, Shaya spotted Basadi Masimolole wearing her now common yellow jumpsuit.

The former Multichoice’ Spokesperson has been seen on many occasion out and about wearing the eye-catching outfit, which matches her bright hair.

If you were working at Mascom we could understand but you are not, so learn to change your wardrobe.

We know you look good in that jumpsuit, but don’t make it your outdoor uniform.

Amen.