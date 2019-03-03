CEOs and Directors drilled on Human Resource matters

World renowned human resource academic, Professor Paul Evans, last week had an evening talk with Chief Executive Officers and Human Resource Directors from different organisations on leadership at Botho University in Gaborone.

In his presentation he talked about talent identification and support to nurture it in the work place. He also talked about leadership and coaching skills.

During the discussions HR Directors were advised to train their staff so that they can improve their skills and do a better job.

They were also encouraged to make time, to go to tertiary schools and share Curriculum Vitae requirements so that graduates know what is expected of them.

Prof Evans is the Shell Chaired Professor of Human Resources and Organisational Development, Emeritus at INSEAD, one of the world’s top 3 ranked business schools.

His research and consulting have always focused on leadership development and talent management.

He became the founding academic director of INSEAD’s Global Talent Competitiveness Index in 2012 .

He has for a long time been recognised as one of Europe’s Top Thinkers in Human Resources.

Prof Evans is the author of many books and has pioneered a Think Tank with HR executives from South African firms.

He has been advisor to more than 200 multinational corporations and he has taught courses as visiting professor at universities in North America, Europe, Russia, Brazil and China, winning awards for his teaching and research.

Prof Evans is also part of Botho Advisory Council.

Botho University Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor Golekanye Setume said the talk was also intended to encourage their staff to consider how they teach and how they can build Botho Graduate Profile traits through their teaching methods.

He said it does not require any real change to what they are teaching, but rather a mindset change on how they do it.

“It gives you the opportunity to interact, learn from and challenge a global scholar of Prof Evans level. We appeal to the industry to partner with us so that they train our students to gain experience through practical work before they finish their programmes. This will help them to be industry ready and hit the ground running,” said Setume.