A CEO with a big heart

Botswana Medical Aid Society (Bomaid) Principal Officer, 47-year-old Moraki Mokgosana is not just looking to make money but rather spend his time and energy helping the less fortunate, an undertaking that has seen him scale Mount Everest in 2015 and also reach the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in 2012.

Before joining the entity as Chief Executive Officer in 2013, Mokgosana had been involved in the medical aid industry since 2005 and served as a board member and chairman of one of the international medical aid administrators.

The father of three, two girls and a boy, has held leadership positions and also acted in accounting and project management capacities with different multinationals in the hospitality, telecommunications and manufacturing sectors.

In a brief interview with The Voice Money Reporter, Lame Modise, the meek Mokgosana says he began his career in auditing after graduating from the University of Botswana with a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) Degree and also that he is a Trustee of the Kabelano Trust, Tshwaragano Adventure Trust and also serves on the boards of the Botswana Meat Commission and Botswana Couriers and Logistics.

He also reveals that he holds a Master of Business Leadership from the School of Business Leadership at the University of South Africa.

Speaking to the 2017 Titanium Award for Service to Membership among Open Schemes across Southern Africa that Bomaid scooped recently, the eloquent Mokgosana says, “the award means a lot to us as it serves as a testament to the hard work that the team has been putting in to ensure that the product offering from Bomaid remains relevant to the health insurance market and the health services sector in Botswana while balancing this with the need for them to remain financially sound,” before adding that the society is excited to finally have won after having been runners since the inception of the awards in 2014.

Asked on what the development means to Bomaid, the PO, as he is affectionately called by his staff at their offices in Fairgrounds International Office Park in Gaborone, he reveals that it means Bomaid is being recognized for excellence among its peers locally and in the region.

“Important the milestone that it is, we cannot celebrate for too long as we have set ourselves very high standards and we still have a lot of work to do to,” he says.

Though set up primarily to assist members with funds for medical attention, Bomaid is also a business that has to generate money for its shareholders.

Mokgosana opens up that they have disbursed P2bn towards health care claims from members in the past five years and that by the end of last year disbursements were closer to P2.5bn.

He adds that concerns are really around the rising levels of non-communicable diseases.

“We believe these should be detected and treated early to prolong the lives and quality of lives for our members,” he states, adding that they encourage members to test for conditions like cancer, sugar diabetes and hypertension so they could get on chronic medication before they experience complications.

“We are also concerned about the general escalation of healthcare costs in Botswana which are rising at a rate that is higher than inflation,” he adds, almost as an afterthought.

Earlier this year, Bomaid announced a partnership agreement with Indian Indraprastha Apollo Hospital of New Delhi, an arrangement that will see locals getting invasive procedures done in India.

When asked how the arrangement was panning out, the CEO states that the uptake of the programme is low and that they are currently working on getting their first patient over to India for medical attention citing anxiety by patients who would want their caretakers/family members around to offer them emotional support.

“We encourage our members to consider this as an option for highly specialized procedures. India has a very high pool of specialists and world class technology,” he states, adding that the last time the Indian delegation visited, they assessed some of the local medical cases and hope to see more cases being referred in the imminent future.

Evidently busy working to source the best possible medical care for Batswana, outside the office Mokgosana gets even busier.

The self-proclaimed ‘outdoors man’, who supposedly trains six times a week, enjoys hiking, camping, endurance sports such as cycling, swimming and running-preferably in a triathlon- and also engages in philanthropic affairs.

Being a Trustee of the Kabelano Trust, which has contributed over P2.5 million to charitable causes over the past twenty years, and the Tshwaragano Adventure Trust, which has amassed over P500, 000 for the Cancer Association of Botswana (CAB) and 7000 books for schools, is testament that giving one’s self to their society can never be put to measure.

The doting dad also encourages his little ones to stay active by engaging them in sports such as tennis, cycling and the occasional kicking around of a football.