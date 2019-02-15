Cell City give away two cars

The climax of Cell City’s Hisense/Orange promo saw two lucky customers receive the keys to their brand new Toyota Hilux single cabs on Friday morning.

The competition, which runs from the beginning of November to the end of January and is held annually, also saw three 65-inch Hisense smart televisions given away.

To be eligible for entry, customers had to purchase a Hisense Cellphone from any Cell City or Orange retail store in the country.

Describing the competition as a huge success, Cell City CEO Brian White said, “We collected all entry forms and brought them to Gaborone, put them in one huge box and conducted the draw. The draw was done this Monday in the presence of auditors and Gambling Authority to ensure that it is fair and transparent.

“The response was very good – a lot of customers bought our products and entered the competition. We are hoping to take the competition to the next level for this year,” said White, who revealed last year’s edition was the first time Orange had came aboard.

The two big winners on the day were Thato Ntshabele and Dimakatso Mmusi, who both hail from Mochudi.

Her face lit-up with excitement, 24-year-old Ntshabele explained she purchased a P899 Hisense cellphone but only entered the competition on the advice of a shop assistant.

She said she couldn’t believe her ears when she received a call on Monday informing her she had won the pickup.

“I am very excited. I do not have a licence but intend to start driving lessons soon so that I can drive my brand new car. I thank God for this gift!” said Ntshabele.

For his part, Mmusi said on the day he received the news he was suffering with toothache and was at the hospital receiving treatment. However, upon discovering he had won a car, the 40-year-old policeman said he screamed in delight and the pain immediately disappeared!

Like Ntshabele, Mmusi also bought a P899-worth Hisense phone to be eligible for entry.