I know it’s none of my business to talk about other people’s relationships but this one I have to ask.

Shaya has been made aware of a new celebrity couple. Just like Arthur Mafokate who is fond of dating his band members, DJ King is said to be having it with Rittah.

Rittah is the lady featured in the once hot song, Gosiame.

The two have been frequently been spotted together, not just as band members but a couple.

The positions that they are always caught on leaves a lot to be desired.

Shaya wishes the two well and will be waiting for another mutually composed hit.

Once things fall apart (hopefully not) you know where to find Shaya for advice.