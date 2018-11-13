Celebration of a life well lived

MAFIKENG’S FAVOURITE SON LAID TO REST

Thousands of mourners descended on the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mafikeng on Saturday to bid farewell to one of Northwest favourite son, Jabulani Tsambo who died on Wednesday last week.

Soothing sounds of Ray Phiri’s ‘Whispers in the deep’ softly played in the background while a slide show of Tsambo’s pictures flashed on a big screen.

It was a befitting farewell for the King of Motswako, popularly known as HHP or Jabba by his many fans.

His aunt, Nomvulazana Sithole was first on the podium.

“Though he was a star, Jabba, the gentle happy child was always simple and humble at home. He was also a God fearing Christian,” said the aunt who also described her famous nephew as a selfless, generous, humorous, humble person with a brilliant mind and a good heart.

HHP’s partner in business, Seabelo Modibe of Lekoko Entertainment also gave a moving speech about the best friend he met 17 years ago.

“Jesus turned water into wine and walked on water but you created stars and made millionaires and in death you’ll multiply across the world,”Said Modibe before ushering in the award winning artist, Casper Nyovest, to stand at his side as a testimony of Jabba’s good work.

Representatives from the industry such as Dr Dumisani Goba of SATMA and Andre Le Roux as well as R Ndolamo of Risa also spoke fondly of Jabba’s contribution to the music industry and his pioneering work, which opened doors for others. Goba described HHP as, “the gentle giant whose humility was beyond comprehension.”

Despite a feud over funeral rights between Jabba’s estranged wife, Lerato Sengadi and his parents earlier on in the week, the funeral went on without a glitch with Sengadi in attendance.

The first born of Robert Mandla and Theriso Louisa Tsambo, Jabba was born in Mmabatho on 14 September 1980.

At the beginning of his career he formed a group called Verbal Assassins and collaborated with veteran musician, Sello Chico Twala.

Later he started a solo career as Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP) and went on to release 10 albums that won him a number of awards that include MTV Africa, BET award for Best International Act and recently the SATMA Lifetime Achievement Award.

He was laid to rest at Matlalong cemetery in his beloved hometown Mafikeng.