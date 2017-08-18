Celebrating service stars

2017 Consumer Watchdog Conference slated for September 6-7th

The 2017 Consumer Watchdog Conference will be, as always, a conference with a difference.

No long, boring presentations, no dull speeches, no chance to fall asleep. With a range of exciting speakers and intensive, interactive workshops with industry experts and an opportunity to mingle with Botswana’s customer service thought leaders, it’s unlike anything else participants will experience.

When did you last attend a conference that included dance, music, performance and the live creation of art? Why can’t customer service be this exciting?

This year’s theme is health. Not just physical health but mental, financial, cyber, legal, leadership and brand health.

In short, how to take you, your company and its customers to the peak of health and profitability.

As always, the conference will include celebration of the nation’s service stars. Narrowed down from a list of 430 celebration received to Consumer Watchdog over the last year, our independent panel of experts identified a dozen service superstars.

They’ll be the highlight of the conference when His Excellency, Former President Festus Mogae, will help us celebrate their achievements.

These service champions are proof that despite what some people say, we can do service in Botswana. Not only that, we can do service just as well as anywhere else, sometimes even better.

At Consumer Watchdog, we’re proud to know them and even prouder to help celebrate them, the companies they represent and the nation they so perfectly represent.