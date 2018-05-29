Celebrating Khama’s tenure through the lens

Former President, Ian Khama’s 10 years in office captured by local photographer and blogger, Monirul Bhuiyan have been compiled in a 232 page epic memoir.

The book was launched yesterday (Monday) evening by Khama himself together with Minsters Tshekedi Khama, Tshenolo Mabeo and Nonofo Molefhi.

In a brief interview with the former president at the event, he told Voice Entertainment that ” It is very inspiring to see the level in which the arts sector has grown. As a patron of the arts myself I am very impressed by the level of commitment and talent we have locally”.

Khama further said going through some of the pictures was a humbling experience for him. “When we were going around the official tour I could literally remember the moments,” he said.

For his part an elated Bhuiyan said at Press Photo they do not only take pictures for one time use with newspaper articles as they also are more interested in archiving for future visual study. “After Khama’s retirement we decided to look back into our archives and brought back to life the epic moments we captured during his presidency.”