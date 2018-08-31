Celeb Edition wth Bokang Proctor

Bokang Proctor, popularly known as BK Proctor, is a renowned music producer and rapper. The trendy 33-year-old Tshane native is also well known for his clothing and shoe label.

Who are your three main competitors (direct or indirect) and what do you admire about their presence?

Nike, Adidas and Puma – I admire their ability to involve influential brand ambassadors as a major marketing strategy, appealing to the young and determined youth that will lead and change the world.

Q. What do you dislike about their brand identity?

A. Absolutely nothing – competition is somewhat inevitable and imperative to any growing brand and economy.

Q. What about your background or product/service sets you apart from your competitors?

A. There is a robust lifestyle and footwear industry with a growing number of players. There is an overall surplus in consumer preference across brands and styles and it is likely to give us a solid boost. But while there is room for optimism in the industry, success will require strategic positioning.

Q. Is there a unique story behind your business?

A. Collections by Bk Proctor began as a platform for bringing together creative minds and striving to reach the full potential to improve ourselves, our craft and our environment; to contribute towards the social and economic growth of our country through our talents and creativity; to create a meaningful and stylish lifestyle brand exploring unique designs and materials for fashion-adventurous individuals who pride themselves on celebrating their individuality.

Q. Describe your ideal customer?

A. Style and versatility are at the core of Collections by Bk Proctor. We are a lifestyle brand specialising in footwear, apparel and accessories. Our target ideal customers are fashion-conscious trendsetters globally – these are artists, athletes, creative persons and of course fashionable individuals.

Q. Tell us about your new album?

A. This 15-track album is titled ‘Collections by Bk Proctor’ and features some of the best up-coming and established musicians in Botswana. This album came as an integration of diverse thoughts from brilliant minds and curating them together to showcase a single but common vision and also to show that while we recognize how different we all are, we should celebrate our similarities. We cannot ignore the facts that bring us together; love, passion, music and creativity. The album is now available in stores and will be available online for purchase soon.

Q. Which musician would you like to collaborate with?

A. Quincy Jones.

Five things people don’t know about you?