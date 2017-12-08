Celeb Edition with Wizards

Having thrived in the cutthroat music industry for over two decades, The Wizards are undoubtedly one of Botswana’s most successful bands.

Kaylo Kealeboga Leruele and Lloyd Mwape have managed to remain relevant over the years and continue to headline music concerts across the country.

Best known for hits such as ‘Phokoje’ and ‘Re Bina ka Matheka’, the duo are this week’s Celeb Edition.

Q. How would you describe the Wizard’s style?

A. Our style is called House Kwaza, a unique genre.

Wizards is very versatile as much as we have been around for more than 20 years, we still appeal to the young and the old.

We try by all means to be current.

Q. What was it like performing alongside UB40?

KAYLO: Performing alongside UB40 was out of this world.

Let me start with the sound and stage – it was massive!

LLOYD: Performing alongside UB40 was a dream come true.

I grew up listening to them and sharing the stage with them was unbelievable.

Q. If you weren’t successful musicians, what would you be doing?

KAYLO: I would be running my restaurant and a clothing shop.

I love fine things and I like looking good all the time.

LLYOD: I would be involved in grooming leaders of tomorrow; being an artist has hidden leadership qualities that come with the art.

Q. How did you meet?

A. We have been friends for almost 30 years and are still going strong.

Q. Describe your song writing process?

A. Our writing process is the simplest because our music is not so much about spreading messages.

Ours is more of a dance floor type of music, which doesn’t have to make extreme sense.

Q. What’s the craziest thing that’s happened on tour?

KAYLO: On tour in 2005, fans kissed my feet with their tongues in Lehututu; I found that a bit extreme!

LLOYD: A promoter once hired us and when we got there, they wanted us to perform with a home theatre system.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

KAYLO

I love training a lot; I do long distance races

I don’t take alcohol

I am a good cook

I am a boxer currently training at Bond Boxing Promotions

I watch more news and food channels than music

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

LLYOD