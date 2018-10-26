Celeb Edition with Zenzele Daphne Hirschfeld

37-year-old Zenzele Daphne Hirschfeld is widely regarded as the first lady of Botswana entertainment.

The unassuming Molepolole native recently brought an end to her 17-year career as a music promoter, managing artists such as Vee and Kwaito group Eskimos.

Nowadays, ‘Zen’ sees herself as a Development Creative Industry Promoter.

Q. What is one thing you absolutely refuse to share?

My toothbrush!

Q. If you could make a rule for a day and everyone had to follow it, what would it be?

I am a firm believer in humanity. I don’t believe they can be any other rule I would make to be followed than the rules of life: the 10 Commandments.

Q. Are you currently accepting applications for a boyfriend?

Till he puts a ring on it, I guess I am certified single.

Q. What is the strangest thing that has happened to you?

Losing sight in my right eye. It happened over night.

Q. You recently brought an end to your highly successful career as a manager to some of the country’s top artists. What is your dream job now?

I am passionate about creative development and a feminist at heart. It would definitely be a career in the creative industry.

Q. What is your least favourite food and why?

Caterpillar (Mophane worms) – I throw up.

Q. What is your proudest memory from your time in the music industry?

Handing over the Transformational Leadership Afrimma award to former president Lieutenant General Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama in 2016 for the contributions and support he gave to the creative sector.

My highlight as a woman is leading a music association – Botswana Entertainment Promoters Association (BEPA).

Q. If you won a trip to go anywhere in the world, who would you take and why?

Yes I would definitely take it. In the beginning God created the heavens and earth – and earth has so many beautiful places to explore.

Q. Tell us more about the Queens Ball you intend to hold on 25 October?

Queens Ball is an event that celebrates feminine talent behind the decks.

It’s an event that features 100 percent female DJs.

It gives girls and women an opportunity to showcase their craft.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?