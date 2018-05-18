Celeb Edition with Tomeletso Sereetsi

Tomeletso Sereetsi is one of the most creatively gifted individuals the country has ever produced.

His many artistic talents include: author, journalist, songwriter, folk singer and guitarist.

The Francistowner is best known as the face and voice of Sereetsi and the Natives.

Q. When do your ideas come to you?

A. They can happen anytime and anywhere I am.

I use my smartphone to capture the ideas as and when they happen.

Q. Why did you decide to become a songwriter?

A. I don’t know when exactly but I knew I wanted to write and perform songs when I was a child.

I first saw four string guitarists in my neighbourhood of Somerset, Francistown.

Q. Do you follow a formula when you write?

A. No, I don’t have a formula. If there is any, it would be that it has to have a certain feeling.

It has to speak to my soul and if it doesn’t, I discard it.

Q. What’s your favourite piece of music and why?

A. I have too many to pick just one.

I love music that makes me feel something.

Feeling is everything!

Q. Which artist would you love to collaborate with and why?

A. There are a few artists.

Locally I have had talks with Zeus, Nomadic and Han-C.

They are great musicians who love and respect the craft.

Q. What do you wish for in the music industry in Botswana?

A. I wish for the growth of the quality of our artistic output and for opportunities to trade in international markets.

I wish for increased appreciation of the arts product within the political leadership, the general public and the private sector.

Q. Tell me about your new album?

A. The album is called Motoko.

It’s a 10-track work with hits like Mpopi, Nthapelela, Maobenka, Sebodu, Mpompela and Botengtengteng.

It is dedicated to my late father, Motoko Sereetsi, who passed away in 2016.

It came out on April 27th 2018.

The response to the album has been really overwhelming.

We are busy trying to ensure that it’s available throughout the country.

It is already available online via iTunes and many other online retailers.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?