Celeb Edition with Thuto Ricardo Ramphaleng

Thuto Ricardo Ramphaleng, popularly known as Dramaboi, is a 25-year-old artist from Mochudi. The hip-hop star is famous for his hard hitting lyrical content.

Q. If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing?

A. I would be a contract killer or should I say intelligent agent.

Q. What do you feel is the best song you’ve ever released and why?

A. ‘Sala le nna’ because it represents everyone who lost someone they love in their lives.

Q. How good is your latest album compared to your last one?

A. My latest is always better than the last.

Q. What got you into music?

A. Destiny!

Q. If you could date any other local musician or celebrity, who would it be and why?

A. None because I don’t match with any of them. We have different ambitions, goals and all that matters.

Q. Do you think you can get any better as a musician?

A. Yes of course, I am always evolving as a young man and as an artist as well.

Q. If you had one message to give to your fans, what would it be?

A. I would tell them to stay woke because that’s the only way they can overcome the challenges we face nowadays.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?