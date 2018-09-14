Celeb Edition with Thabo Ntirang

Thabo Ntirang, popularly known as Mapetla, is a well-known musician born 35 years ago in Tonota.

Q. Why did you decide to pursue a career in music?

A. To me it’s a calling, through song writing and singing I am able to express myself, address issues affecting us and impact positively on people’s lives.

Q. Do you follow a certain formula when you write?

A. I don’t follow any formula; I just go with the flow and the mood at that moment.

Q. From the songs you have written, which is your favourite and why?

A. There are so many but I’ll choose ‘Jorotane’, the message it carries is very strong and has a self-introspection element to it.

Q. Who are your music influencers and why?

A. Zola, I admire his spirit of Ubuntu.

Q. What hip-hop albums did you grow up listening to?

A. Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint’ and Dr Dre’s ‘Still Dre’.

Q. Which artist or producer do you wish to collaborate with?

A. DJ Tira.

Q. Which local celebrity do you have a crush on?

A. None.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?