Celeb Edition with Sensei Ofentse ‘Shakes’ Bakwadi

33-year-old Sensei Ofentse ‘Shakes’ Bakwadi is arguably the country’s greatest ever karateka.

The two-time Botswana National Sports Commission (BNOC) Sportsman of the Year made history in 2017 by becoming the first ever ‘black’ African to win an individual Gold medal at the Union Federation of African Karate (UFAK).

The unassuming superstar hails from Molepolole.

Q. How does being a karateka inspire you to do good?

A. It’s a disciplined sport; it teaches sincerity, good character and good etiquette among others.

Q. What is your favourite food to eat the night before a big competition?

A. None in particular – I like to load on carbs.

Q. What one word best describes you?

A. Dedicated!

Q. What do you do to calm your butterflies before a fight?

A. I listen to ‘Coat of many Colours’ by the Queen of country, Dolly Parton.

Q. What is your favourite sporting movie?

A. None really, I am an action guy – I like Denzel Washington.

Q. Who is your favourite sports hero and why?

A. Shihan Mpho Bakwadi, because he made me who I am.

Q. Who is your local celebrity crush and why?

A. No crush at all!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?