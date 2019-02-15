CELEB EDITION with Rre kolo

Switch on any local radio station, listen long enough and at some point you are likely to hear his distinctive voice.

This week Celeb Edition features the humorous, husky-voiced Hukuntsi-born 61-year-old Kuke Kolo also known as Rre Kolo.

For those who don’t know, please tell us about your professional life.

I am a self-taught driver. I resigned last year January as a driver at the Roads Department.

I was initially employed as a labourer in the department; there came a time when they needed a driver and I took that opportunity.

I took myself to driving school – that was back in 1998, so I have been with the department since then until last year.

How did your love for radio start?

Back in the day there was only Radio Botswana.

I remember there was a programme where they were discussing developments.

When I called to contribute, the presenter asked that I keep it short, so I responded, “Oh you are saying I should keep it short because ke mo kgalagadi?” People loved that phrase and that is how it caught on until now!

And are you politically aligned to any party?

I am a Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) follower through and through.

I don’t like Duma Boko and how his supporters are somewhat disrespectful to the leadership of the country.

We can have differences but we should remain respectful at all times!

It’s almost a year since President Mokgweetsi Masisi took office – your thoughts on his leadership style so far?

I like Masisi and I believe in his vision.

I mean, take your job for instance – I like the fact that he has now opened the door for the media as we see regular press conferences.

Even for us, he met with government drivers and although I was not there it made the community feel wanted and somehow gave us hope that we will be listened to.

How do you feel about the relationship breakdown with Masisi and his predecessor Ian Khama?

I am disappointed in Khama to say the least!

He is destroying our party and I will not shy away from saying so.

He told us that he is leaving and leaving us in the hands of Masisi, but now he is meddling in the affairs of the party and Government.

He is acting just like those he previously condemned!

Five things people don’t know about you?