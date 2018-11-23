Celeb Edition with Otsetswe Sedimo

30-year-old Otsetswe Sedimo is a Film and Television Producer currently setting the country alight at The Torch Studio.

The gifted Borolong native has a plethora of hidden talents, as readers will soon discover.

When did you know that this was what you wanted to do with your life? How did you get started?

I grew up in a ‘DVD hire’ generation.

Every Friday my aunt would hire action movies for us; that cultivated my passion for stories because Monday I would be narrating to my classmates the movies I watched.

When I landed into the Film and Television Production course in Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Malaysia, I knew that was it.

I never looked back. When I graduated, I took all my shipping allowance and invested in a small digital camera and a Mac computer that I bought with my student allowance and came home.

I started doing music videos and weddings as a way to raise funds to the ultimate goal.

Q. Tell me about a time you almost missed a deadline?

It was a tender submission and in my mind I thought the closing date was a week ahead.

My co-worker and I realised it was the next morning at 10 am.

As you can imagine, we spent the whole night in the office and went to submit without even brushing our teeth nor face wash at least!

Q. Is there a project you were proud of but it got negative feedback from the client?

This would be when I was still doing wedding videos.

Most wedding video clients are never fully satisfied with the work; it’s either something or someone important doesn’t appear as they wish.

But the information is never communicated in the brief.

I guess that is why we don’t do wedding videos any more!

Q. Were you ever discouraged? If so, how did it affect your creativity?

Business is a series of ups and downs.

One minute you are discouraged and the next minute you are pumped.

Nevertheless if hasn’t affected my creativity in a significant way.

I always find a way to dig in to my creative vault during dire straits.

Q. What is the best advice you have been given?

Do whatever you can, where you are, with what you have, the best way possible.

Q. What is your favourite accomplishment?

That would be when our company The Torch Studio became the first Botswana company to have a documentary playing on DSTV produced by Batswana.

Q. If you and I were to trade places, tell me one thing about yourself that I should know?

You should know that I am probably the hardest worker you ever met!

Q. What impact do you think commercialism and the media has had on your work? Is this good or bad?

This has a huge influence on the media content that is produced.

Huge in the sense that it influences content in different ways.

You produce with commercialisation in mind.

Producers no longer produce for themselves, we produce for an audience what matters to them.

Overall I think it’s good because creatives can make a decent living.

We should also be seeing quality driven content since the producers are able to afford to produce better.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?