Celeb edition with Onkabetse Tolly Nkobolo

Onkabetse Tolly Nkobolo is a 25- year -old athlete from Moroka village. He speacialises 400 metres.

Nkobolo has won two medals at the 2015 African Games and was part of the Team Botswana Men’s 4×400 metres who clinched a Gold medal at the Commonwealth 2018 ‘Gold Coast’ in Australia.

Q. Why do you do athletics?

A. I love athletics. I believe I am talented and to me it’s a job.

That’s why I do it on a professional level.

Q. What have been your major highlights/achievement in athletics?

A. Through athletics I have built myself a house and I have a cattle post.

Q. List your personal best?

A. My personal best are 45.10 seconds outdoors (Brazzaville 2015) and 46.86 seconds indoors (San Sebastián 2015).

Q. What do you like about training and don’t like about training?

A. When I do 250 metres training programme that’s when I enjoy my training and I don’t like doing 300 metres because the pains are unbearable but at the end of the day, I have no choice but to keep going.

Q. Do you participate in any other sport?

A. I like playing soccer sometimes because I grew up playing it and most of my family members play it.

I once played for the under 15 National team.

Q. Who is your local celebrity crush and why?

A. Amantle Brown because she seems cool and she is also talented.

Q. What do you mostly enjoy about athletics?

A. I enjoy being with my team mates and taking three leg always in our 4x400m relay.

Q. Finally, what would be a successful season of athletics for you?

A. I am going to Europe next month for the competition and my wish is to be healthy and I am hoping it to be the best season for me.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?