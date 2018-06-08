Celeb Edition with Oageng Kutlwano Batenegi aka Spanito

30-year-old Oageng Kutlwano Batenegi is a popular radio personality who hails from Mahalapye.

Known in showbiz as Spanito, the upcoming social entrepreneur coordinates a forum called ‘Batenegi At Parliament’.

Q. What’s your favourite ’90s jam?

A. ‘Zola’ by Mzambiya.

Q. What/who inspires you?

A. I am inspired by selfless members of our society, who have nothing but still strive to make a change for the better of their community.

I love my grandmother, Mma Galegake with all my heart.

She is a strong woman who made a difference in so many people’s lives – I am where I am today because of her upbringing!

I am also inspired by the people who follow my work, either in the media fraternity or community.

Every time I am down, I think of them.

I live by a simple motto: ‘Tough times don’t last but tough people do!’

Q. How do you spend your spare time?

A. I read, listen to local music or go out with friends for either tea, ice cream or drinks.

Q. Where do you want to be in the next five years?

A. I want to be an accomplished entrepreneur and dedicated community builder.

Q. Describe your ideal woman?

A. She should be beautiful, cultured, socially intelligent and highly tolerant.

In fact, I wish I was married with two or three kids.

Q. Tell us about your ‘Batenegi At Parliament’ initiative.

A. In my years as a media practitioner, I have reported on a variety of issues.

But along the way I decided to concentrate on issues of parliament.

I started this when I was still at Mmegi, writing for their Tswana publication, Naledi.

I took the initiative further when I joined Duma Fm.

The listeners started to love the initiative and it grew in them.

We, together with some of my listeners, decided to create social media platforms to reach more people, especially the youth.

To this day we have a Facebook page and Whatsapp group, which are very busy.

We discuss issues of national interest with ministers, members of parliament, councillors, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, unionists, social activists, and other interested members of our society.

We normally organise activities in pursuit of our course – the latest is on people living with a skin condition called Vitiligo.

Q. Any advice for upcoming journalists?

A. Love your job; make it your life.

It’s not going to be easy.

You are going to be insulted; you are going to face a lot of challenges and resistance, including from your own colleagues in the industry or employers.

But stay true and determined towards your craft.

Stay professional and ethical. Remember, you shape public opinion.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?