Celeb Edition with Mr. Gaborone; Jomo John Kgaolo

Jomo John Kgaolo earns his living as a Security Officer at Botswana Post.

However, the muscly Kanye native is better known for his funky dress sense and is regarded as a trailblazing fashionista.

His hunky good looks and boyish charm saw him clinch the Mister Gaborone 2018 pageant at the weekend.

Q. What would you like your legacy as Mister Gaborone 2018 to be?

A. I would like to be remembered for my humility more than anything else.

Q. What is the one quality that made you stand out from the other contestants?

A. Compassion. With compassion I commit and throw all of myself to what I’m committed to.

I have done this as a son, brother, lover and an officer.

I have no doubt in my mind I will continue with that being Mister Gaborone 2018.

Q. If you could interview anyone in the world, who would it be and what would you ask them?

A. It would certainly be Rolene Strauss (Miss World 2014).

I am obsessed with her and how she’s able to do so much despite having a lot happening in her life.

Q. How long have you been active in pageantries?

A. For over a decade.

I won the 1st pageant I tried and that was Mister Gerald Prison Francistown at the age of 15.

Q. What are you proudest of about yourself?

A. I am really easy going and relate easily with people.

Q. What song would you choose for your pageant opening and why?

A. ‘Maradona’ by Niniola, simply because I love naija music and its hype.

Q. What’s the one thing you would like people to learn from your social media profiles?

A. I suppose my fashion style.

I usually post pictures of myself but that will soon change as I will give the nation and world insights into my missions and community engagements as Mister Gaborone 2018.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?