Celeb Edition with Monirul Bhuiyan

42-year-old Bangladeshi native Monirul Bhuiyan is a chief photographer at Press Photo, which is widely regarded as the leading photo agency in Botswana.

He graduated with a Masters Degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Dhaka, Bangladesh.

How did you progress from being an aspiring photographer to actually doing it full time, for a living?

I am a photographer by choice.

I knew what I could get from my profession.

When I started, my parents and friends used to ask me how I would survive as photography doesn’t pay.

I remember telling them that it does not bring much money but it can make me survive. I took the challenge and now I’m here.

Q. How do you train yourself to take better pictures?

A. There is no alternative except learning photography like other disciplines.

I constantly study photography.

I go for training. Everyday I go through the world news photo agency pictures and I check the front pages of the world’s leading newspapers just to get an idea how photojournalism is doing.

I also prepare myself for the assignments I go on.

Q. Among your works, which one is your favourite? Why?

A. It’s really difficult to identify or single out any specific work because every work is important and that’s why I love what I do.

If I take any picture that means it is important content to me. I recently launched a book called ‘Khama’ containing pictures of the former President Ian Khama, which I took of him in different events – I am currently proud of it.

Q. Whose work has influenced you the most?

A. I constantly study good pictures by different photographers around the world.

Any good pictures challenge me to work hard and improve my skill.

So I don’t have any specific person who influences me, rather everyone has their own unique skill.

Q. What is the one thing you have learnt that you wish you knew when you first started taking photos?

A. I wish I studied more because now I don’t find much time to study, as every day is a working day with assignments.

Q. What is your advice to aspiring photographers?

A. One should do what they love because if we don’t find what we love then we should fall in love with what we do.

In this world it is not always easy to find a job.

I believe if someone does anything with love, passion and hard work it will never take you down. You will not only survive with it, rather it will take you far!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?

A. I usually don’t delete any picture I take