Celeb Edition with Modisa Brilliant Kodie

Modisa Brilliant Kodie is a 23-year- old blogger and digital entrepreneur from Kalkfontein, Gantsi.

Q. Can you tell our readers about yourself and your blog?

A. I am a man who enjoys creating content and laughing on his pictures, just check my Instagram if you don’t believe me, @brilliantkodie.

I love creating images that tell exactly what’s going on in my mind about something.

Q. What inspired you to start blogging?

A. After shooting street style at fashion weeks in South Africa for some time, I figured out that even though people really liked my pictures they wanted more and that’s when I started blogging to share my thoughts.

Seeing them relate with my thoughts has really been an amazing feeling.

Q. Share with us some of your strengths that help you in blogging?

A. Resilience. This has been the one thing that has helped me not give up or stop going for more.

Setting goals also helps to get things done.

Most of the time we just want to do everything all at once then we end up getting overwhelmed and not delivering anything at the end of the day.

Q. How would you describe your blogging style?

A. It’s been very personal and much into lifestyle, travel and fashion but will soon be changing into story telling and activism.

Q. What would be your ideal working environment?

A. I really enjoy working from my home.

This is because I have created my space in a way that I can get work done anytime of the day.

Looking at my plants while working also gives me peace and the much needed inspiration.

Q. How do you manage time to run your blog efficiently?

A. I struggle with this a lot but it’s something I am prioritizing at the moment.

I always have so many ideas and because I am not that good at time management I end up putting stuff out at the wrong time.

Q. What do you think is the best strategy that worked well for you to get more traffic to your blog?

A. There is a lot going on in my life and I feel have been neglecting my blog.

I am currently working on launching a different website that will focus on telling stories of the LGBTI ( lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex) in Botswana to the world because we lack that.

Q. Tell me about your proudest achievement?

A. The day I woke up to an email from Adidas Originals International asking me to join their family.

That proved to me that dreaming is really vital because that’s the one component that makes one unique as a human being.

Q. What is your greatest achievement outside of blogging?

A. Starting my Digital Marketing business last year in November called Those Guys and seeing it grow gradually and also being engaged by some of the big brands in the country to supply them with digital content.

It’s really amazing when people show me that they believe in me and my ideas.

Q. What do you do in your spare time?

A. Apart from napping, I really enjoy traveling around Botswana, not even to places that are well known but to random places and just mixing with the locals there and deeply appreciating what it means to be a Motswana and the beauty of our land.

Q. What has been the most challenging moment in your blogging journey so far?

A. Keeping the money flowing in consistently because I have this bad habit of always walking out of contracts especially after realising that the client’s purpose was not to positively impact on my audience.

I am not just a billboard, I do this for a greater purpose which is to leave a good mark on people’s lives.

Q. Can you name some of your favourite bloggers and explain why they are your favourites?

A. Tanlume Enyatseng of bananaemoji.com because he is actively changing the narrative in our society and challenging perceptions about the LGBTI+ society and Uyapo Ketogetswe of ndeuyapo.com.

It’s him and the likes of GaTsh Fros who proved to us back in the days that our digital dreams were valid.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?