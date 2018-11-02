Celeb Edition with Mmangaka Coreen Tumagole

Famous for her curves and energetic dance moves which defy her plus size and have earned her the nickname ‘The Bums’, Mmangaka Coreen Tumagole is a much loved radio personality on Gabz FM.

The 25-year-old qualified journalist, who is from Tlokweng but has spent most of her life in Mogoditshane, has an array of talents that include events MC and freelance writing.

She is also a successful entrepreneur.

Q. What is the one thing you can never leave home without and why?

My phone, it’s my life.

Clients communicate with me through my phone so if I leave my phone at home, I lose business!

Q. Name one local celebrity you would love to meet?

Oh wow, five names come to mind but if I have to simmer it down to one I will choose Boipelo Seleke.

I have actually been trying to get her to appear on my show. I haven’t failed, I just haven’t received a response!

The woman is a phoenix.

She invaded the media industry and has done it all.

I love women who break male dominated fields and remain remarkable doing it.

I would love to meet her because I believe I am a young Boipelo Seleke.

I’d probably cry if she walked up to me and said, ‘Hi Mmangaka.’

Q. How do you deal with a hectic day?

I find a quiet corner and pray then take that hectic day on by the horns.

Prayer gets me through everything.

I serve a God who does not fail me, ever.

I am a firm believer and the daughter of a prayer warrior.

So yes, prayer is my best friend.

Q. What is the worst comment someone has directed at you and how did you handle it?

My goodness, I used to be a rascal in varsity.

Someone I looked up to back then said to me, “You are a failure,I doubt you will graduate, you might as well quit.”

That hit hard! I did not respond, I worked extra hard at school to prove them wrong; I passed and graduated a-year-and-a-half later.

I am now a qualified journalist.

I do not like to be told I cannot do something or that I will fail at something because such words are the reason we have so many people giving up on themselves and resorting to crime because they see how the same people they look up to and are trying to impress have little to no faith in them at all.

Q. Which Ministry do you think needs improvement and why?

The Ministry of Lands and Housing.

The process of land allocation needs to be sped up.

You find that an 18-year-old Motswana will see a post about invitation for application for land, they apply and wait years to be allocated.

I know numerous people who have been waiting for over 10 years and I wonder why the waiting list isn’t cleared first before land is advertised again.

Q. The two weirdest comments you’ve received from fans?

Are your bums real?

Do you go to studio just to dance?

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?