Celeb edition with Khumo Kgwaadira aka Miss Gee Kays

28-year-old Khumo Kgwaadira is best known for her work as a radio presenter on RB2.

The multi-talented Sefhare native, who goes by the nickname Miss Gee Kays, is also a popular TV personality, corporate MC and Voice Over artist.

One of her proudest achievements to date is founding ‘WHO I AM’, an organisation that aims to improve self-awareness amongst the youth.

Q. When did something start out badly for you but eventually turned out great?

A. I have a skin condition – acne. I started my treatment at the age of 20.

Every year I was supposed to be on treatment because my acne kept coming back every now and then.

I am glad to say my acne stopped in 2017.

After seven years of pain, embarrassment, public scrutiny and humiliation it feels great to walk out in public acne free and make up free!

Q. What are some red flags to watch out for in daily life?

A. Avoid too many friends. Keep your circle small – it’s for the best, time wasted never returns.

Use your time wisely, invest in bettering you.

The greatest wealth is good health, eat well, exercise – go to the gym.

Q. What’s the most epic way you’ve seen someone quit their job?

A. A friend of mine woke up realised he wasn’t happy and decided he wanted to quit.

He sold his car, bought a plane ticket and left for Thailand.

He is living his best life now!

Q. What social stigma does society need to get over?

A. No one owes anybody an explanation about their sexuality and other personal issues.

People need to stop meddling in other peoples live. Live your own life!

Q. What invention doesn’t get a lot of love but has greatly improved the world?

A. Traditional Media. People have lost touch and don’t watch TV anymore.

People don’t listen to radio anymore. The internet/digital world has made people neglect the very platforms that paved the way for what is happening in the world today.

Q. What artist or band do you always recommend when someone asks for a music recommendation?

A. A.T.I. and Mpho Sebina. These are my two top artists, who are authentic – their music speaks to ones soul.

Q. Do you think that children born today will have better or worse lives than their parents?

A. Worse lives definitely! Things have greatly changed; parenting now isn’t the same as parenting then.

Children are exposed to so much and have very little guidance, which is why today’s generation is prone to issues of depression, anxiety and mostly identity crisis.

Culture grounds and moulds you. However, we are slowly but surely losing our culture.

Culture doesn’t play any role in the upbringing of today’s generation, we are accustomed to the western way of living.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?