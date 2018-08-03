Celeb Edition with Karabo Molema aka Jack Bohloko

At the age of 25, Karabo Molema, who is popularly known as Jack Bohloko, has already established himself as one of the country’s best videographers.

The highly-rated Pitsane native is fast making a name for himself as a supremely talented music video director.

Q. How do you think your upbringing has influenced your creativity as a whole?

A. As a self-taught videographer, I knew I had to shoot as many projects as I could and that the only way to grow and beat my competition was to keep learning new skills.

Q. What made you pursue video making?

A. I had passion for pictures since junior school and at senior school I started taking students pictures as a business.

The love later turned into video making.

Q. What is your greatest achievement to date?

A. Winning three Presidential Awards in a row; working with the legendary Zola 7 (South African Artist); having Charma Gal’s video pass half a million views on YouTube; working with several well recognised artists in Botswana, such as Amantle Brown, Maghebula, Dramaboi, Lattimmy, Culture Spears and others.

Q. What belief did you have as a youngster but turned out to be false?

A. I thought talent alone would make me millions when I grew up but then I realised I have to work much harder and also understand the business side of my hustle.

Q. What advice can you give to upcoming videographers?

A. Work at your own pace, learn from others and never give up.

Q. Where do you want to see yourself in the next five years?

A. I want to see my brand as Jack Bohloko making waves internationally as well as in my country with beautiful music videos shot in our land.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?