Celeb Edition with Jennifer Bonolo Thebe aka ‘JT the Legend’

19-year-old Jennifer Bonolo Thebe, also known as ‘JT the Legend’ rose to fame through her nude pictures posted on social media.

The curvy Lobatse born model is also a sought-after MC and an aspiring actress.

Currently she has over 36, 000 followers on Facebook.

Q. How did you attract such a huge following online?

A. Last year, 2017 I decided to do something with my modeling dream.

I posted a nude picture and all of a sudden it circulated through social media platforms.

I began to have a following and later created a page.

It was the best feeling ever.

Q. What’s the one thing you can’t live without and why?

A. My phone. It keeps me very busy and I really don’t want to miss anything or any updates on social media

Q. Who is your role model and why?

A. My role model is Isaac Makwala.

I know we are different kinds of people but I really admire his passion and dedication as an individual.

Q. What are your major plans for the next two years?

A. I want to be in a nursing school soon and I also am planning to rebrand.

Q. What are the challenges of being a young mother?

A. Being a mom is the most special and beautiful thing that has happened in my life.

It made me have a reason to live and I am a proud to be a mum, even though it means more responsibilities and more challenges.

I am a single mom and I depend on my parents financially even if they don’t earn much.

It makes me hustle to give my baby what she needs.

All in all I am glad I am a mother and I’m embracing every moment of it.

Q. Now that you are raising a little girl, what are your thoughts about nude modelling?

A. Don’t get me wrong.

I love and admire modelling but now that I have a baby I don’t think it’s a good idea to continue with nude modelling or pictures.

I will be rebranding soon and focusing on doing something more appropriate.

Q. What happened between you and your baby daddy, did his parents intervene?

A. I broke up with my baby daddy whilst pregnant.

He used to beat me to the extent of thinking I was going to lose the baby.

He has never visited the baby whilst his mother on the other hand, Marcia Ntebele, said her son can’t have a child with a nudist and that I should forget about her son’s support.

She even insulted my parents through the phone regarding this issue!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?