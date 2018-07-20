Celeb Edition with Henny Mohenyi Maruapula aka ‘Hennymaps’

Henny Mohenyi Maruapula is a 31-year-old native from Francistown who is better known by his nickname, ‘Hennymaps’.

Famous for his snappy dress sense, Hennymaps has made his name as a social media marketer/influencer and is currently a social media ambassador for Kwese TV Botswana and Abaricom.

Q) What’s your favourite place to eat and why?

A. I love cooking so my kitchen would be my favourite place.

Q) If you were given five million Dollars to open a small museum, what kind of museum would you create?

A. It would be a museum about my life, curated based on my experiences and travels.

The museum would be called ‘The Hennymaps museum’.

Q) How comfortable are you speaking in front of large groups of people?

A. Very comfortable. My educational background being Corporate Communication has made it easier for me to do so.

Q) What did you think was going to be amazing but turned out to be a big disappointment?

A. Having a full time job or working for someone 8-5.

Q) Who do you wish you could get back into contact with and why?

A. My first boss, so I can tell him how much he has made me into the person I am. I was a PR Assistant.

Q) Does being a social media influencer pay and how?

A. I have been doing it fully for almost 2 years now. It pays my bills and makes me survive.

I get to travel and share my experiences with my followers – I’ve just returned from Makgadikgadi EPIC.

Q) Five things people don’t know about you?