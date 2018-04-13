Celeb Edition with Gabriel Modise aka ‘Phunya’

Gabriel Modise, popularly known as ‘Phunya’ from Lobatse, is an Artistic Director at Tsoga Africa Theatre Works, Television Presenter at Botswana Television, an Actor, Singer, Choreographer and Script Writer.

Q. If you could do anything or wish for anything that would come true, what would you wish for?

A. I would wish for a house of my own, a theatre studio and a fully paid for scholarship to study acting and film making in the United States of America.

Q. What holidays do you celebrate? Are you a religious person or not?

A. I celebrate all holidays mostly Easters and Christmas and yes I am a Christian, a member of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa (Wesele).

Q. If you could retire tomorrow, what would you do?

A. I would focus on the arts as a legend.

Q. Who would you like to be stuck with in an elevator with and why?

A. I would like to be stuck with Connie Ferguson and convince her to hire me in one of her drama series.

Q. Your dream vacation? Worst vacation? Best vacation?

A. The Caribbeans. No worst. My best vacation was at Moremi Gorge.

Q. Who is your celebrity crush and why?

A. My celebrity crush is my wife, just for the love of it.

Q. What is the most embarrassing thing you have done on stage?

A. Having to cut the production to an end before it’s ending but then people thought it was over and it was only embarrassing for us who knew that it really wasnt

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?