Celeb Edition with Frank Oteng

30-year-old Francistown native Frank Oteng is a Creative Designer who is fast making a name for himself internationally through his work as a visual graphic designer.

Q. What difficulties have you experienced working with clients?

A. Setting up a meeting with a specific client, more especially the bigger organisations or government officials.

It’s always a process, going back and forth just to reach them. You just have to persevere and keep coming back until you win.

Q. Describe one of the most defining moments in your life?

A. That was in 2015, when my visuals/graphics appeared on CNN courtesy of Gatsh Fros under African Voices.

Just seeing my graphics appear on CNN showed me that I should think global market and not limit myself to where I am.

Also this year when I got shortlisted for Forbes Africa under 30 promising entrepreneurs – just the shortlisting itself was a defining moment.

I thank God and I am grateful.

Q. What was your dream job growing up?

A. At a very tender age I wanted to be a news anchor, but I have always been the best Art student.

Tell us about your greatest achievement, in terms of a project.

Starting my own company, NIO Visuals.

Everything I do today was built from starting this company.

Q. What drives you to make films?

A. I am a creative guy, I love movies; I spend more time watching behind the scenes.

It is really interesting.

People around me know that I will tell you who produced and directed the movie.

I love how the whole movie gets planned behind the scenes.

Q. How do you think your upbringing influenced your career?

A. I had my challenges because my family was not well off, so I learnt to live by what was there; to focus and work hard at school because I don’t want my kids to live the life that I lived.

So the rough background opened my eyes and I got to realise that where you grow up doesn’t define your future, it’s all in your hands!

Q. Tell us about your under 30 Forbes Africa shortlisting – how did you feel?

A. I realised that anything is possible; we should never limit ourselves.

God will open doors for you as long as you believe and have faith.

I sent my profile then one-and-a-half months later I received an email that I got shortlisted – truly humbling!

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?