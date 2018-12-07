Celeb Edition with Duncan Mmeshe

After being retrenched from his job in 2007 in Durban, Francistowner; Duncan Mmeshe, 33, knocked on every door in the Zulu Capital looking for employment.

The talented Disc Jockey ended at one of Durban’s most popular entertainment centers, Eyadini Lounge where he asked to perform a set and the rest, as they say, is history.

DJ Duece has been Eyadini’s resident DJ for the last 11 years and has rubbed shoulders with the who’s who of the South African entertainment industry.

Q. How did you end up at Eyadini?

I had just lost my job and asked guys there if I could have a slot.

They agreed to give me a trial run.

I grabbed the moment with both hands and impressed the owner of the place, who immediately offered me a full-time job.

Q. Describe the club scene in Durban?

I’ll focus on what I know and that is Eyadini.

This is the centre of entertainment in Durban. You meet icons everyday and have the privilege to listen to stories of their failures and successes.

It is a great place to be at because you get inspired everyday and Durban is the best city for giving any artist exposure.

Q. What inspires you?

I get inspiration from the level of creativity around me.

I always want to do something new and to be a trendsetter.

Q. What do you have planned for festive?

I’ve a couple of bookings across the country.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?