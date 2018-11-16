Celeb Edition with Dumisani Ncube

At the age of 28, Dumisani Ncube has already established himself as one of the leading multimedia journalists in the country.

With a flair for the written word to match his digital expertise, Ncube’s long list of media-based talents include: freelance journalist for print media, photography, podcasting, TV Production, Content Production and Digital Media Management.

Q. What in your personal life influenced you to choose your career?

Growing up my father always encouraged me to read books and newspapers; after that he would ask me what I read and understood.

Reading ended up being a habit to me and I was eager to learn more.

I was a nerd which meant that I always wanted to develop something new.

Q. If you could become one of your characters/work of art, which one would it be and why?

I have always been a Superman fan since I was a kid – I still have his drawings that I worked on back in 1998!

Which means I do not mind being Superman because I would be flying to any destination without even buying a flight ticket or paying up any transport costs.

Q. Were you ever discouraged? If so, how did it affect your creativity?

During my tertiary years I had planned to be on radio and TV but my classmates discouraged me saying my accent was ‘too African’ and I would suck if I was to be on radio or TV.

It killed my vibe and I resorted to doing other things but now I am confident with my accent because it is my identity.

I even have a podcast now.

Q. How do you manage to stay both personal and original in your creative endeavors?

I love and respect my work which means that I pay attention to every detail on what I am working on.

Also my environment and personal life plays a role in shaping my creativity.

Q. Do you pay attention to other’s reactions to your work? Does that affect what you create?

I love criticism so much because it helps me to grow and do better.

It is a pillar of growth!

Q. Looking at what you have created in the past, would you change anything today? If yes, why? If not, why not?

For the past year I have been a Podcaster on ‘The 20th Avenue Podcast’ which is my production.

I feel like I should have mentored a number of people to be podcasters back then, so we grow the podcasting culture in Botswana.

It’s a work in progress. I am working on mentoring young podcasters, soon you will hear them making noise!

Q. If you could change one aspect of our society through your work, what would it be?

The truth is I am passionate about podcasting.

Through my podcast ‘The 20th Avenue Podcast’ I am looking forward to mentoring a lot of young people and help them become podcasters so the podcasting culture grows.

There is a lot of Botswana stories that need to be told by podcasters.

I feel like the podcasting culture is not recognised much in Botswana but that will be history soon.

Q. Five thing people do not know about you?