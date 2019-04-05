Celeb edition with Comfort Ramatebele

Comfort Ramatebele, popularly known as Big Fish, is arguably one of the finest MCs in the country. Big Fish, known for his trademark ‘prepare to be eaten’ catchphrase, speaks to CELEB EDITION in a light-hearted moment.

Q. What would you say is the one thing you did not appreciate when you were the Botswana Premier League (BPL) CEO?

The first lesson was crisis management; there are so many challenges in football.

I also sharpened my general leadership virtues, a trait that gives me the confidence I can serve in many executive high-profile positions.

In football leadership you develop a ‘fear fokol’ attitude.

That’s me but it would be amiss of me not to thank the then BFA executive for entrusting me with such a noble task.

Q. If given another chance how would you improve local sports?

A. I would create a working camaraderie between all stakeholders. Also, with South Africa doing so well in multiple sports codes and located next door, I would forge a great relationship with them.

I would turn a lot of games into events to lure music lovers to sports and spice-up the affair.

I would also use sports as a vehicle for economic diversification.

Q. You are one of the most sought after MCs in the country. How are you able to capture your audience?

A. I rank myself amongst the top five in Botswana.

The first thing is confidence, ‘e seng go roroma melomo’ on stage.

The second is to have a broad pool of words and most of all be knowledgeable on all current affairs and trends.

To be a good MC you must be up-to-date with just about everything so you are relevant on stage.

Q. Have you ever had a bad encounter with a sports fan?

A. Oh yeah. I was Premier League CEO at the time but the salary was so meagre I couldn’t afford a vehicle so my mode of transport was public.

I had to attend a game in Jwaneng and the host’s were hammered.

When a fan noticed me disembark at the UB bus stop he was laden with reproductive biology in his vocabulary and even manhandled me a bit!

Q. Traditional wedding or White wedding?

A. Ke koko ya Setswana. My parents and those of my better half will guide us better.

Q. Who is your celebrity crush?

A. Boipelo Seleke and Barbara Reatswhana Gotlop.

Q. Would you go on a blind date? If not, why not?

A. Not at all! The surprise can surprise even you.

Q. You recently left your work station and had a splat on social media. If you could turn back the hands of time, would you do things differently?

A. I honestly do not regret my response about my unfair dismissal and would ask the nation not to judge me on my reaction.

I stand by my words and reaction. Like any person, I am a good boy, if you press me wrong, I will react and have realised to some it is the best way to reach out to their waxy ears – you mess with me I explode! But yes, I remain humble and sincerely apologetic to those who were affected by the words and subsequent action.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you