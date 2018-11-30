Celeb Edition with Chabo Butale

28-year-old Chabo Butale is better known in the showbizz world as DJ Chabo.

The Makaleng village native is a popular house DJ and also works as a model.

Q. Do you consider yourself a creative person? What other creative avenues have you explored?

Yes I do consider my self creative.

I have produced songs and now I have started exploring being an Event Promoter.

Q. Why did you decide to take this path? What was your inspiration?

I loved music and still do.

I saw that deejaying was an untapped market back then and I ventured into it.

Q. Which creative individuals do you admire and why?

I admire the likes of DJ Gouviea and DJ Latimmy because they are very creative.

They always give their craft the best, musically and performance wise.

Q. Who would you like to spend a day with? Why?

I would choose Black Coffee because to mesh, he is the best DJ right now.

I would love to get a lot of inspiration and skills from him and his team.

Q. How do other people perceive you?

They think I am rude and full of myself because I always say my mind!

Q. How does your deejaying process/production benefit you? For example, does it support you financially?

It benefits me in many ways.

I am growing as an individual and my skill gets better day by day.

It is my full time job and I am making a living out of it to support myself and my family.

Q. Thinking back to your childhood, what did you hope to become as an adult?

I wanted to become a Doctor.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you