Celeb edition with bonjo

He is the morning show host of Duma FM’s most listened talk show “Six Ten Street”, Omogolo Bonjo Mathumo’s composed yet robust approach to morning radio has earned him a top spot with the best in Botswana.

This week the with just five years on radio the 28-year-old gives Sharon Mathala a two minute insight into his radio life.

Q.What do you always aim to achieve when you go on radio?

A. Evoke an emotion, provoke the listener intellectually, push the boundaries, put a smile on your face, ultimately do my best every single time.

Q. What is the last thing you do before you go live on radio?

A. There is psalm that was said by a man who I think was the greatest musician, he said ‘May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight,Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.’

Thats my prayer before I go on airThere is always debate that the level of radio quality has regressed over the years,what is your comment on this debate?

I genuinely feel it has, with the advent of social media we are constantly and consistently chasing trends, hype, and followers.

Few do it for the love and this to a certain extent has watered down the quality delivered.Have you ever blundered on Live radio?

Yoooh, I got into it with a listener on air over a comment he made, if I recall it was about the SONA particulary at the end of i I clicked my tongue( go kgwa lexna) and called him an idiot.

It was one of those moments I regret.

Q. If you were to be President for one day, what is the first thing you would change?

A. Minimum wage.

Five things people do not know about you